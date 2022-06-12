The 73rd almost-consecutive Warren Fourth of July Parade is ready to kick off its high energy, community-loved Independence Day parade and celebration on Monday, July 4. The bands are booked for the post-parade village street dance at The Warren Store and at the family-friendly activities at Brooks Field (elementary school). The food vendors are secured, judges are being wrangled with ongoing details being added regularly to www.Warren4thofJuly.com.

This year’s Liberty poster, designed by Susan Klein, is available for no charge by sending a copy of a charitable donation made to a Ukrainian relief organization of one’s choice. Send a copy of the receipt to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to be contacted and receive a poster. See a copy of the poster featuring a silhouette of Lady Liberty holding a Ukrainian flag in one hand and a surgical mask in her other hand against a backdrop of the U.S. flag.

The Mad Bus will be running several free shuttles from Lincoln Peak/Sugarbush beginning at 8 a.m. on July 4 and continuing all day. Get an early bus -- don’t be caught up in a line. There is limited parking around the perimeter of Brooks Field, similar to 2021. All information is on the website.

Floats are not required to register – simply show up around 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the south end of Warren’s Main Street and get in line. Be creative, have fun, and incorporate the theme of Liberty! Let’s make this year a grand comeback for the event!

The website is referenced several times – www.warren4thofjuly.com -- it’s a complete guide to the event, so please visit it often!