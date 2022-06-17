Local seniors are invited to take a bus trip to enjoy a picnic lunch on Lake Champlain and a musical comedy at the Saint Michael’s College Playhouse.

The event takes place July 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. The show that seniors will see is “Desperate Measures”, a musical comedy.

There is limited seating on the bus and seniors (and their non-senior companions) are asked to register by June 24. The charter bus will depart from Evergreen Place in Waitsfield at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be held under a covered pavilion at Oak Ledge Park on Lake Champlain. Lunch will include sandwiches, salads, beverages and dessert. The pavilion is wheelchair accessible and has bathrooms.

After lunch participants will head to Saint Michaels for a performance of “Desperate Measures”. This new Off-Broadway musical comedy takes Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” to the Wild West and shakes things up. Johnny Blood, whose life is in danger over a saloon brawl, must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters. Will Johnny Blood end up meetin’ his maker or will the good guys pull off the greatest caper yet? Saddle up and see why audiences have branded “Desperate Measures” a Grade ‘A’ musical.

The show has received multiple awards including Best Musical award from Outer Critics Circle as well as Best Music and Lyrics award from Drama Desk.

Here’s is what critics had to say

“I laughed until I cried! I promise you will love this hilarious and clever new musical.” Today.

“A delight … such a hoot! Wonderful.” New York Times.

“Best musical of the season.” Broadway Select.

“A production of infinite jest and most excellent fancy, delicious buffoonery with infectious glee.” Theatermania.

The fee for the trip includes bus fee and gratuity, lunch, and theater ticket. Register by June 24 by bringing a check or cash to Northfield Savings Bank’s Waitsfield branch (checks preferred), M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For information, call 802-496-2543.