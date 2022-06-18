The Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition (GMWE) returns for its annual run at the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm on June 19. The exhibition originated in 2012 when eight artists of the Vermont Watercolor Society participated in a small, but popular, show at the Festival Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts. Ten years later, the exhibition is a show with international recognition and attracting outstanding watercolor artists.

The 2022 GMWE showcases 108 paintings by 78 artist from across North America. The paintings were selected by three jurors holding signature membership in national watercolor societies. The paintings, with a wide variety of subject matter, illustrate the diverse styles of watercolor painting in play today. Sarah Yeoman, American Watercolor Society, will select the paintings worthy of recognition and assign cash and merchandise awards. Awards will be posted at the opening reception on June 19 starting at 5 p.m.

A show-within-a-show features an exhibition of 125 miniature watercolor paintings by members of Whiskey Painters of America. The GMWE is the only exhibition in New England where one is able to view and purchase paintings by this prestigious, national group of watercolor artists.

The popular Small Works Show features 42 paintings selected by the artists themselves. These paintings vary in size, subject matter and low pricing and are a great way for individuals to begin or extend their art collections, according to organizers.

The 10th anniversary of the GMWE includes something for everyone and the Red Barn Galleries in the restored, early 1800s barn at Lareau Farm, are an ideal location for families to experience this exhibition. Children, welcome any time, are always fascinated to find art in a barn where horses once lived.

The GMWE is presented by Mad River Valley Arts as part of its program of bringing outstanding art experiences to The Valley. The support of the exhibition by Lareau Farm, American Flatbread and Lawson’s Finest Liquids allows the GMWE to be free to the public.

The Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition opens with a free public reception on June 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. and continues through July 23. Hours for the exhibition: Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. The Red Barn Galleries are located on the grounds of Lareau Farm, Route 100, south of Waitsfield, VT. Call 802-496-6682 for information.