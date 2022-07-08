Head to Waterbury for its signature summer event – the Waterbury Arts Fest and Block Party! The 21st annual Waterbury Arts Fest will take place on Railroad Street behind the train station in downtown on July 8 and 9, 2022. The Waterbury Arts Fest is sponsored by dozens of local businesses.

Festivities will kick off on Friday with the block party, headlined by The Grift with the Reid Parsons Project opening. This classic street dance includes a large stage, a beer garden run by The Reservoir, and a food truck court. Food vendors will be providing their fare all night long, including Woodbelly Pizza, Paprika Catering Company, Skinny Pancake, and Yum. Visit the Ben and Jerry’s truck to get a cone or ice cream treat, or pick up something sweet from Howln Good Kettle Corn or Lauren’s Cheesecake.

On Friday, attendees who donate at the gate will receive a raffle ticket to win one of two prize boxes filled with over a dozen local items and gift certificates valued at over $100 each. “These two raffle prizes are amazing! It includes local swag, gift certificates, and special crafted items from local artists participating in the Arts Fest,” said Karen Nevin, executive director of Revitalizing Waterbury. “Everyone who makes a donation to Revitalizing Waterbury will get a chance to win.” The gate on Friday opens at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the lawn in front of 5 Pilgrim Park will be transformed into a bright and vibrant arts and crafts market featuring nearly 100 artist and vendor booths. “It’s the perfect opportunity to start your holiday shopping or treat yourself to something special!” said Ariel Mondlak, Revitalizing Waterbury marketing associate. There will be family fun, including a Kids’ Tent, run by MakerSphere, where children of all ages can decorate crowns among many other activities.

There will also be a silent auction with items donated by the exhibiting artists, including original works of art such as jewelry, blown glass, pottery, paintings, and much more. Proceeds from the Silent Auction will help support the work of Revitalizing Waterbury.

Saturday will feature a full day of entertainment at center stage. Included in the lineup are performances from: the Green Mountain Performing Arts dancers and The DEW, a band of Harwood High School students. The TwinSpeak Project with DonnCherie and Xander Naylor’s Breathwork will keep the crowd enthralled and the day will finish up with a fun show from Soulstice. The food court will be available for lunch, and along with Friday’s food trucks, organizers have added Mediterranean Mix, Green Mountain Smoothies, Kingdom Creamery!

The Friday Night Block Party is Friday, July 8, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and the Saturday Arts Fest is Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Waterbury Arts Fest is the primary fundraiser for Revitalizing Waterbury, whose mission is to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, social and historic vitality of Waterbury, Vermont. More information about the Waterbury Arts Fest can be found at www.WaterburyArtsFest.com.