Get thee to the theater! There are lots of opportunities to see live theater and music around The Valley this summer.

PHANTOM THEATER, WARREN

The Phantom Theater, located at Edgcomb Barn on Airport Road in Warren, has a summer line-up chock-full of dance, music and theater.

LUNCH Presents: “Sketches,” July 7-9

Vermont dancer/choreographers converse in movement in sketches about vulnerability, sensuality, commitment, and the artist's journey. Featuring Mary Jo Cahilly-Bretzin, Millie Heckler, Anna Martone, Hanna Satterlee and Isadora Snapp.

“Moya,” July 13-16

An acrobatic art film rooted in South African culture seen through the eyes of the nation's youth, this award-winning piece pushes creative boundaries with African dance as well as traditional circus disciplines.

“Re-membering,” July 20-21

Movement-makers Angelina Ponzio Labate and Solasta McIntyre Ethridge explore identity and joy, history, and harm in an evening of choreographed and freestyle dance.

“Chimera,” July 22-23

An evening of contemporary dance co-presented by Augmentation Movement Project and Reject Dance Theatre.

“Succession,” August 5-6

The Phantom All-Stars who brought you the wildly popular spoofs “Jaws” and “Alien” are back with another gonzo look at a media icon: HBO's “Succession.”

“On the Road with an Oxymoron,” August 9-14

Perennial Phantom favorite, Keryn Nightingale, returns to the Barn with a one-woman show featuring a VW bus, a cross country trip, Growing Up Skipper, Mod Ken, and The Osmonds.

The Anderson Brothers play Irving Berlin, August 26

Virtuoso jazzmen Peter & Will Anderson and special guest guitarist Adam Moezinia play works from Irving Berlin, whose iconic songbook includes Blue Skies, God Bless America, and Puttin' on the Ritz.

For more information and advanced ticketing go to www.phantomtheater.org

KNOLL FARM, FAYSTON

Knoll Farm’s picnic concert series at the farm returns this summer. Picnicking begins at 5:30; music starts at 7 pm.

Cold Chocolate, July 8

April Verch and Cody Walters, July 22

Marc and Billy, August 12

Moira Smiley benefit concert, August 20- Supports Knoll Farm’s better selves fellowship.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://knollfarm.org/music/.

WAITSFIELD FARMERS MARKET

Live music (free), food, crafts and more every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Mad River Green in Waitsfield until October 8, 2022.

The upcoming summer musical line-up is as follows:

The Rustics, July 9

Dark Star Project: Acoustic, July 16

Stabilizers, July 23

Liv & Chris, July 30

Indigenous Entertainment, August 6

Fiona & Emmett (& Friends), August 13

John Drew Petersen, August 20

Phineas Gage Project, August 27

See full list at https://www.waitsfieldfarmersmarket.com/live-entertainment

ROUND UP ON THE RIVER, WAITSFIELD

This free family event with live music and food trucks takes place along the river at Bridge Street in Waitsfield on Wednesday evenings in the summer beginning at 5 p.m.

VALLEY PLAYERS THEATER, WAITSFIELD

The Valley Players’ annual TenFest returns with 10 original plays with the theme “Out in the Open,” August 18-20 at 7:30 p.m., August 21 at 2 p.m.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.valleyplayers.com/ten-fest.