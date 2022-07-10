Back after several truncated summer event schedules, Sugarbush Resort has lined up a number of both recurring and unique events throughout the summer geared to guests of all ages and interests.

On the recurring events side, the resort has taken many of its weekly activities and bundled them all into what’s now called Summer Thursdays. From July 7 to August 25 each Thursday will feature live music, cornhole tournaments, wood fired pizza and drinks, and a disc golf league at Lincoln Peak. Raffles and prizes are sprinkled throughout the summer including a raffle on July 7 for a pair of Head Skis. The Sugarbush Resort Golf Club will also have golf rounds available at reduced rates on Thursdays with Hogan’s Pub serving up discounted burgers.

Sugarbush is hosting two Music on the Mountain series, one on July 9 featuring Ragged Company and one on August 13 featuring The Legends. These outdoor afternoon concerts will jam out at 3125 feet mid-mountain. Guests can ride the Super Bravo Express Quad to Allyn’s Lodge for the tunes, with a variety of sandwiches, snacks, and drinks available.

On July 10, Sugarbush is helping to sponsor the Mad Marathon, now in its 11th season. The race features a marathon, half-marathon, and relay races throughout the Mad River Valley.

With a new outdoor movie screen, the resort has lined three outdoor film nights on Fridays throughout the summer. Each night is themed with July 15 being The North Face Adventure Film Series, August 19 being Vermont Filmmakers Night, and September 2 being Protect Our Winters night. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets with food and drink being available at the resort.

Trout Day returns on July 16 with free casting instruction, fly-tying demonstrations, raffles and tips from local guides.

On July 23 and 24 the Maxxis Eastern States Cup returns with Downhill and Enduro events. Camping is available and registration is now open. The resort is also hosting Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA) Day on August 20 with guided rides all day at Sugarbush and around the Mad River Valley.

Sugarbush is bringing back the Lincoln Peak Open, a two-day disc golf tournament on July 30 and 31.

Finally, beer aficionados rejoice as Fresh Hops Fest returns on October 9. For this beer festival, all participating brewers create beers for the event using designated fresh hops.

For a full calendar of Sugarbush events, visit www.sugarbush.com.