One of the iconic aspects of the Mad River Valley is the eponymous Mad River. There are lots of swim holes along the river to jump in and cool off. Here are a few of the most popular swimming spots in The Valley:

LAUREAU SWIM HOLE, WAITSFIELD

Park in the lot across the street from Lareau Farm/American Flatbread. Biking trails and river access with a small beach.

MAD RIVER GREENWAY, WAITSFIELD

Park in the lot at the corner of Route 100 and Meadow Road (below Neck of the Woods). There are several swimming spots along the path, including quick access from the parking lot to the spot under the bridge (though footing there can be tricky), to the natural water slide further along the path, to the spot across the street from the 1824 house (parking is not permitted on that end of the trail).

BRIDGE STREET, WAITSFIELD

One of the most popular spots for families in town. Park along Bridge Street or in the lot behind Sweet Spot. Jump off the bridge or follow the trail to the nearby beach. Get ice cream/snacks at the Sweet Spot or the Village Grocery.

TREMBLAY ROAD, WAITSFIELD

There’s a small, shaded parking lot with picnic tables and access to the swim hole.

WARREN FALLS, WARREN

One of the more popular and often busy swim spots in The Valley. While there is a small parking lot, parking can be difficult at this location and many vehicles can typically be found parked illegally along the road, creating a safety hazard for both passing cars and pedestrians. Walk down the trail to the idyllic swim hole where you can jump from several rocks into the crisp mountain water.

THE PINES, MORETOWN

An often less-busy swim hole with limited parking at the edge of the woods along the road.

Note that swimming is prohibited at posted fishing access areas, though frequently continues to happen at these sites, notably at a popular site along Route 100B in Moretown.