Since its inception in 1985, Phantom Theater, Warren, has been bringing art and community together.

Dance, theater, and music are brought to the Mad River Valley in the form of pop-up performances at the Edgcomb Barn in Warren. Friday night, July 1, was the first event of this summer season. The Moth -- a storytelling event dedicated to the art and craft of personal narratives, where real people tell real stories -- their stories.

As people gathered in the golden summer light in front of the barn, they put their names in a hat to be the chosen storytellers. The room filled with new and familiar faces, the first names were picked and the stories began. Each had five minutes to tell a tale around the theme of “Coincidence -- chance or fate.” Every story was a story of personal fate or chance -- from love stories, to unexpected encounters, to moments of revelation. There were lots of laughs, some truly touching moments, and even some goose bumps and tears.

In a time of disconnect, division and digital despair, coming together as a community to listen and laugh, to feel compassion and learn about each other’s joys and struggles was not just wonderful entertainment but truly a gift of connection by hearing the oral history of each person’s life.

Upcoming events at Phantom Theater can be found at Phantomtheater.org