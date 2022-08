The Waterbury Historical Society will host the 40th Army Band presenting the program "Iron Sights" on August 6 at 3 p.m. The event will be at the Rusty Parker Memorial Park on South Main Street, Waterbury. In case of rain, it will be at the Brookside School auditorium. The 40th Army Band is Vermont’s own military band.

Bring a chair or blanket. Ice Cream will be served at intermission. Also available will be the new Waterbury book for sale.