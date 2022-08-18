This Friday, August 19, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Sugarbush is hosting Vermont Filmmakers Night. The resort will be showing three films on their new outdoor movie screen at the base of the Super Bravo Express Quad. Food and drink will be available and admission is free to the public.

The films include Dave Smith’s “Eyesore: The story of a building of no particular importance.” For 60 years or more, the Old Stockwell House stood empty on Route 2 in the village of Middlesex, Vermont.

Rundown, dangerous and a bit spooky, the Stockwell House was an imposing structure that caught the eye of everyone driving through the village, prompting the question, “What are they going to do with that?”

The second film is Marion Abrams’ “Flood Bound.” On August 28, 2011, Tropical Storm Irene hit tiny Pittsfield, Vermont, hard, destroying homes and completely cutting off roads to the north and the south. Pittsfield was an island, with no power and no phone service. Then the amazing happened. Whatever you needed, someone had for you.

Finally, Allie Rood will be presenting a trailer for her new film “Design/Build; How to Make,” a documentary about her hometown of the Mad River Valley and the tight-knit Prickly Mountain community.