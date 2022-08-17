Lisa Schermerhorn, Fayston, is a mindset coach who recently released the book “In Every Belief is a Lie” on Amazon. She wrote, “In this book, you will discover all of the different ways you have been lied to, lied to yourself and lied to others unconsciously. When you live a lie, it will cause you to live your life in fear, regret, stressed out, unhappy and never reach your full potential.

“I grew up with undiagnosed learning disabilities and went to kindergarten a year early,” Schermerhorn said. “I was the youngest in my class and everyone could read, write and do their numbers. I was lost. This began a cycle of years of feeling stupid, poor grades, spending every summer of my childhood in summer school and getting punished for bad report cards. My self-esteem was very low, and I thought that everyone was smarter than I was. I gave my power away to anyone who I thought knew more than I did. At one point I became deeply depressed and I didn't want to be here anymore. I was going to two to three therapists per week and no one was helping me. Someone suggested a hypnotist and it changed my life. We were able to get to the root cause of my issues quickly. I then began to realize that I didn’t learn well in conventional settings and struggled with memorizing information. I went on to study the subconscious mind and the more I studied, the more confidence I gained. I am a mindset coach and certified ‘Why coach.’ I help people discover their why and their purpose.”

The book’s Amazon description reads, “Most of us have lived lives programmed by parents, teachers, friends, socioeconomic status, news, culture, religion, and even genetics . . . Lisa Schermerhorn has 20 years of experience as a transformational leader and is an expert in human behavior, personal development, and the subconscious mind. In her latest book, you’ll learn how to understand your lies, where they come from, and techniques to help you discover your truth.”

Schermerhorn reported that the book, published on Amazon on July 30, has been well-received thus far. She has had a home in Fayston since 2001 and relocated to The Valley full-time in 2016. She is co-founder of Peak Performance Mindset Coaching.