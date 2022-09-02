‘Looking Through Layers’

“Looking Through Layers” is a new showing of photographs by Roarke Sharlow of Moosewalk Studios in Warren. The images explore the relationship of textures created by combining multiple photographs to create a new, singular image. The show opens at the ART, etc. Gallery in Randolph, VT, on Friday evening, September 2, with an artist’s reception from 5 to 8 p.m.

The ART, etc. Gallery is located at 26 North Main Street, Randolph, VT. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 802-279-5048 for details.

Treehouse Show at Madsonian now.

The Madsonian is hosting a Treehouse Show. It is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

It features treehouses designed by Waitsfield craftsmen B’fer Roth and Chris Haake.

Roth will be at the museum on Bridge Street in Waitsfield on Sunday, September 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. for an opening reception and to discuss the magic of treehouses.

Museum founder Dave Sellers said that the pair, who work as the Treehouse Guys, LLC, have over 20 years of experience specializing in custom-built treehouses and they were featured on the DIY television network in 2015.

The show will be at the museum for three weeks.

Sunzilla is coming

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Rusty Parker Park in Waterbury, judging will be held for the 29th annual Waterbury Rotary sunflower growing contest known as The Hunt for Sunzilla -- the monster sunflower. The Hunt for Sunzilla is cosponsored by Waterbury True Value Hardware, Evergreen Gardens, Sunflower Natural Foods, the Waterbury Farmers Market, and the Waterbury Rotary Club. Organizers will be awarding prizes for the tallest sunflower, largest diameter, and heaviest sunflower head.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic organizers have again modified the athletic events in conjunction with Sunzilla. Instead of sunflower seed spitting they will be having a sunflower seed tossing for accuracy contest for kids 12 and younger.

They will also continue awarding a prize for the longest and heaviest zucchini, known as The Hunt for the Other Green Monster. Organizers recommend that people keep their cars locked following this contest or they could wind up with a year's supply of the fixings for zucchini bread in the form of one zucchini.

All contestants should try to bring their entries to the Rusty Parker Park by 5 p.m. For further information check the Waterbury Rotary Website at https://waterburyvtrotary.org/community-events/ For questions contact John Malter at 802-244-7373.

Waterbury Ambulance Service hosts concert and silent auction to support fundraising efforts

Waterbury Ambulance Service will host a fundraiser Sunday, September 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Old Stage at the Double E in Essex Junction to support its Station Creation Project to build a new facility. There will be music from The Grift, food trucks, and a silent auction.

“I’m excited for the opportunity for folks to come together to celebrate all that Waterbury Ambulance has accomplished over the last few years,” said Mark Podgwaite, executive director of Waterbury Ambulance. “We have been working hard to raise $3 million towards our new facility. We are 77% of the way to our goal with just over $700,000 left to raise. I am blown away by the kindness of our community.”

Waterbury Ambulance’s volunteer event coordinator Courtney Guyette added, “I can’t wait for the event. It will be a blast. Our silent auction has been supported by businesses, artists, and friends across the state.”

Kevin Statesir, a local Waterbury resident and co-founder of The Double E, offered the venue to Waterbury Ambulance to host the fundraiser. “I saw the crew from Waterbury Ambulance often when I came through to get [COVID] tested. They were always so kind, and I have been wanting to give back to them in a meaningful way for a while now. Contributing use of the venue is the least we could do to support this great organization who have been there for all of us,” he said.

Waterbury Ambulance Service is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has been in operation for over 50 years. It is a combined volunteer and paid provider organization and responds to an average of 750 emergency calls per year.

Waterbury Ambulance Service also provides a variety of community trainings and is an active car seat fitting station. Waterbury Ambulance Service has administered over 150,000 COVID-19 tests and over 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. In 2021, Waterbury Ambulance Service was awarded Ambulance Service of the Year by the state of Vermont.

For more information about Waterbury Ambulance Service, the Station Creation Project and tickets to the Rockin’ Concert and Silent Auction, visit waterburyambulance.org.