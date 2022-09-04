After a long career in human relations, Warren and Arlington, Massachusetts, is embarking on a new endeavor involved photographing local people doing what they love and having triptychs of those people published in The Valley Reporter along with a few words about why they love their jobs.

Robbio has had a home in The Valley for 24 years and loves it here. She and her family have been coming here for over 30 years. She has always been a photographer, snapping pictures her whole life. She is a native of Massachusetts who attended the University of Massachusetts, earning a business administration degree. When she retired, she was chief human resources officer and senior vice president at Leahy Heath Systems.

“I’ve always enjoyed photography. When I retired I focused time on learning more about photography. I took numerous courses and one course I took one of our assignments was to tell a story in three photographs. I decided to tell stories about people who loved what they did for work. That’s my human resources background coming out,” she said.

“I chose to tell the story of people of the Mad River Valley who were doing work that they loved — as Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life,”,” she said.

She approached three local folks for her first sets of picture and all said yes. She provided them all with the same series of questions to run in The Valley Reporter with the triptychs. She is asking people how they choose their careers, how long they’ve been doing it and what they love about it.

She has quite a few local folks in mind to photograph and ask them why they love their jobs, including Lorien Wroten and Adam Longworth of Kitchen-ette in Waitsfield, Ryan Carr, barista at Three Mountain Café and others. Her features will run regularly in The Valley Reporter as space allows.

This won’t be her first exposure in The Valley as a photographer. She currently has an exhibit of eight photographs hanging in the Three Mountain Cafe and another image at the Mad River Valley Arts. She’s been a volunteer with Mad River Valley Arts and has worked on the photo exhibit for a number of years. She’s also had a few photographs published in The Valley Reporter.

Watch for her first article in the coming weeks.