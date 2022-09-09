It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Vermont (or one of them) and The Valley Reporter is looking for reader foliage pictures to feature across its print, digital and social media platforms.

“We love featuring reader pictures in our free, digital Tuesday and Friday newsletters and love to share them on our social media, website and in print, “said newspaper editor Lisa Loomis.

Readers are also encouraged to send recipes, news of new grandchildren, weddings, engagements and story ideas to the newspaper as well.

Send pictures with the name of the photographer and the location to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and enjoy fall foliage!