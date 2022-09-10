The 2022 Rotary Duck Race has crossed the finish line with 11 winning ducks taking top honors. In front of a large flock of enthusiastic onlookers who cheered the slow-moving ducks meandering their way down the Mad River at the Lareau Swim Hole in Waitsfield. The ducks who quacked the top 10 prizes were:



$1000 - Al and Jane Hobart; $500 - Kerry Fingland; $250 - Pam Lerner; $50 - Sara Cleaver; $50 - Tim O'Donnell; $50 - Kimberly Lowrance; $50 - Carolyn Rowley; $50 - Danyel Rodgers; $50 - Betsy Norman; $50 - David Welch.

The 11th-place duck and winner of a roll of "duck " tape was Ruth Sinanian. Just over $17,000 was raised by this annual event to benefit local nonprofit events and organizations through the Rotary Club's local grant program. For more information on the Mad River Valley Rotary Club, whose motto is "Service Above Self," visit http://www.mrvrotary.org.