Mad River Valley TV will hold its community day on September 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MRVTV Studio in Village Square Shopping Center, Waitsfield. The community day provides an opportunity for Mad River Valley residents and visitors to tour the MRVTV studio and learn about the community programming provided by MRVTV, the local public access TV station.

At the community day, MRVTV will kick off its annual fundraising raffle. This year, the prizes will be the winner’s choice of a GoPro HERO10, a 50-inch smart TV, or $375 cash. The drawing will be the Wednesday of Thanksgiving week (November 23). Entries are $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets and will be sold at the door and are available online at www.mrvtv.com/pledge-drive.

MRVTV will host the event with music by John Drew Peterson, Michael Hock and Some Hollow. MRVTV will serve food and beverages; however, visitors are welcome to bring their own. MRVTV will also livestream the entertainment on Waitsfield Cable Channel 44 and on the mrvtv.com “watch live TV” link.

Here is more information about the performers:

John Levey will start things off with some acoustic guitar ramblings through original and familiar themes. “The Lev” is a longtime Valley resident who may be best known for his work with The Big Basin Band. For this event, he will share his passion for fingerstyle guitar, blues, jazz, and more.

John Drew Peterson is an accomplished fingerstyle guitarist who “channels Appalachian energy (with) just the right hint of bluegrass” (Seven Days). Peterson returned to The Valley after spending some years out West. While there he played a steady stream of events and farmers markets and recorded original music.

Michael Hock, Waitsfield, has lived in The Valley for 24 years and has spent much of his time supporting and contributing to the local and regional music scene in variety of ways, including performing with a folk, country, rock, blues, old-timey trio called 440 (440 Hertz is purportedly the frequency of the sound made by earth as it rotates on its axis). He will feature a number of his original tunes during his set.

Some Hollow will finish out the event and offer up old favorites as well as songs from their upcoming release. Some Hollow’s original tunes are part indie-folk, part rock, part country, part Green Mountain dance party. They have been playing together for over 15 years, performing in The Valley and beyond. Their most recent release, “Coffee, Water, Beer” earned them a positive review in Seven Days which complimented the songwriting and performances.

