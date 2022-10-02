Mad River Valley Arts is having a reception celebrating the acquisition of a new piece of sculpture, “Windows 2018” created by Stowe artist Chris Curtis, on Thursday, October 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. All are invited come to the Gallery at Mad River Arts, 5031 Main Street, Waitsfield, for the celebration.

Mad River Valley Arts began creating a sculpture garden this summer in the verdant space between the Blockhouse and the gallery. Broadleaf Landscaping contributed labor and the space was readied for summer classes.

“The board decided to draw attention to the gallery’s location by placing the first piece of sculpture acquired out in front. It was purchased via private donations at a sale at the sculptor’s studio, brought to and installed in front of the gallery earlier in September,” explained Mad River Valley Arts board chair Jane Macan.

“We hope the community knows where the gallery is or learns through this event where to come. We offer four to five shows over the course of each year in this space, as well as the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition and the Green Mountain Photo Show at American Flatbread,” she added.