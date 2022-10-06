The Lamoille County Players foliage production of “Blue Window,” written by Craig Lucas, runs for a final weekend at the Hyde Park Opera House. The show follows a group of New Yorkers as they come together for a dinner party, exploring connections and interweaving dialogue and music. Performances run October 7 through 9. Evening shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. The production features local thespian Susan Loynd, Waitsfield.

Coming together for a dinner party are the nervous hostess Libby, her best friend Griever, a fiction writer (Alice), her lover (Boo), who is learning Italian; Norbert, the quiet parachute instructor; an aspiring composer struggling to write a song (Tom), and a lost secretary in search of her own story (Emily). Each character represents a piece of the puzzle, a separate fragment that is woven together into the story. When the pieces are intertwined, relationships emerge; both personal, and interpersonal. Past fears, pain, doubt, faith, all are interwoven to create a quick-moving performance that explores how we connect to or disconnect from others throughout our lives.

Director Monica Callan says, “Blue Window is written like a piece of music, its players in a flow of phrases of call and response, crescendos, and silences, clashing, melding, and creating the rhythm of what it is to live together and apart inside the human condition. Sometimes it's funny, sometimes it's touching, and mostly it's delightfully entertaining to watch the antics play out to invite us all to be more present, kind, and forgiving of each other and of ourselves.”

Tickets for “Blue Window” can be reserved via the link at www.LCPLayers.com, or purchased at the door on show nights. Online ticket sales close and the box office opens one hour before show time. Questions about tickets should be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.