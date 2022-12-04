In response to serious catitude from several very vocal felines and their humans, The Valley Reporter is adding a new CAT-e-gory to its popular, annual Valley Reporter Goes to The Dogs issue coming out January 5, 2023.

This year, community cat owners are welcome to submit a picture of their feline friend along with details about his/her personality, provenance, habits and hometowns.

Dog and cat owners -- of all stripes -- are encouraged to send details about their four-legged friends as well as suggest feature stories about local folks working with pets, rescuing pets, training pets and those who help search for lost pets.

Dog and cat submissions can be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and include owners’ names and hometowns.