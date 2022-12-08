The Youth Opera Company of Vermont (YOC) presents “Opera 101: A Day in the Life,” a funny and moving collection of opera scenes woven together to tell the story of a day in the life of a typical teenager. The scenes, with music by Glück, Humperdinck, Mozart, Rossini and Gilbert & Sullivan, will be accompanied by pianist Mary Jane Austin.

Sophie Gustafson and Erica Laxer of Montpelier High School and Mia Lapointe of Harwood Union High School will be three of the seven singers of this Opera 101 cast. Other singers hail from Rice Memorial High School and Burlington High School.

YOC offers unique opera training and performance opportunities for high school students to build skills and confidence while enabling them to give back to their communities. After-school programs, summer programs and school residencies are offered by experienced musicians Sarah Cullins, Kevin Ginter, and Mary Jane Austin.

The program will be presented Saturday, December 17, 2 p.m., at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset Street, South Burlington and Sunday, December 18, 2 p.m., at Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 N. Main Street, Waterbury Village. An additional performance on the Highlight Celebration New Year’s Eve roster will be announced shortly.

No tickets required. Donations accepted at the door.

For more information, see www.YouthOperaVT.org or email Sarah Cullins at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.