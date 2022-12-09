Blockhouse Studio, Waitsfield, hosted a holiday ornament-making workshop for 17 local seniors on Wednesday, November 30. Pam Day, the studio owner, and Leslie Montalto, local artisan and pottery instructor, led the workshop with help from volunteers. The ornaments were formed, designed, and painted by seniors at Evergreen Place and then brought back to the Blockhouse Studio for kiln-firing and glazing.

Joanne Fitzgerald, board member at Mad River Seniors, commented, "We are so grateful that the Blockhouse Studio brought this workshop to Evergreen Place, where so many seniors could take part. Everyone had a great time expressing their creativity. And thanks to grant funding from Lawson's Finest Liquids and the Central Vermont Office on Aging, we were able to offer this workshop at a minimal cost. It's wonderful to have this collaboration between local businesses and our senior center."