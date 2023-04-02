By Mary Kathleen Mehuron

Senior class of 1952 history

Jason Butler is the library director at Joslin Memorial Library in Waitsfield. While I was there doing some research for my Take Me Back articles, he directed me to a shelf of historic local books. To my surprise, I saw the yearbook of Waitsfield High School for 1952. It was called Mad River Echoes. I couldn’t wait to open it, as my late mother-in-law, Irene Mehuron, was sure to be featured. When she was alive, Irene often told the story of how she came to Vermont from Lynn, Massachusetts, to fulfill her teaching training. As she explained it, after getting her bachelor’s degree from the state teacher’s college in Salem, she needed to work for two years in another part of New England before she could apply for a job back in the Boston area.

Advertisement

And there she was on page six! One of only four teachers of high school students in Waitsfield. Miss Irene T. Weislik (she wouldn’t become a Mehuron for several years) taught the business classes. She was also the senior class sponsor, the advisor to this very yearbook and the coach of girls’ basketball. Irene didn’t know how to play basketball but her star player, Anne Mehuron, helped her out. As did Anne’s older brother who worked locally at the family store -- Mehuron’s. I think you can guess how that help worked out in the end.

Eighty-seven-year-old Gussie Graves wrote to me, “Yes, I remember when Irene came on board at Waitsfield High School. We [students] often gave her a hard time -- all in fun, of course. I believe this was her first teaching position out of college. I was a sophomore. I think Anne [Mehuron] was a senior.”

Teacher Mrs. Elizabeth Joslin was also mentioned in the volume. She taught the English and math courses and was the sophomore class sponsor. She also taught Latin. It’s noted in the yearbook that she had a degree from Boston University. In that day and age? I was rather astounded.

If you follow the Take Me Back series, you will know that recently a talented fellow named Steve Joslin wrote two articles for us about Mad River Glen when he skied and worked there many years ago. It occurred to me that I should contact him and ask if he was related to Elizabeth Joslin. It turned out Elizabeth was Steve’s mother.

He wrote, “My mother was the oldest of four girls born on a rock farm in Proctorsville, Vermont. All four graduated from Peterborough High School in New Hampshire. Two became MDs, one a PhD in anthropology and mom a BA from BU. Not a bad record.” Not a bad record? Even in present day, when girls have more rights and opportunities, it would be impressive.

Next listed on the faculty was Mr. Rudolph Colo who covered the biology and history courses. He was also the boys’ baseball and basketball coach and the junior class sponsor. One of his former students, Debra Hazel, wrote this, “Mr. Colo taught me to be open to the world, to be a lifetime learner, to look on the bright side, to keep one's perspective, and to always appreciate what you have. He was a true teacher and special influence to many. I'll always remember his laugh, his message, and his energy.”

The principal of the high school was Vernon Hart. He was also called upon to teach an astonishing array of subjects: Latin, French, civics, geography, and physics. In addition, he was also the adviser for the freshman class and ran the glee club and dramatic productions.

Gussie Graves gave me a bit more information, “Mrs. Joslin was my algebra teacher and was a very good teacher. Mr. Colo took over Irene’s position as our basketball coach for a short time before Jo Bisbee came on full time. He also helped out with softball. A very jovial person. And Mr. Hart? He told me my name, Augusta, was too long for such a small girl so that is where I got my nickname, Gussie, freshman year.”

This was an extraordinarily well-rounded curriculum for the late 40s and early 50s, especially when you consider that only nine students graduated that year. It is mentioned in a history section of the book that the junior class was even smaller. The Old High School building is on Route 100, although it’s now condominiums. Such a big building for so few students. My husband went to the brand-new Waitsfield Elementary in 1962 and Harwood Union in 1969. I wondered who would know how the large high school building was utilized before then. As I often do, I wrote to Randy Graves of the Graves family to find out.

He said, “So, I began grade school on the first floor of the old high school. We all entered in the front; up the front steps and opened the old heavy wooden doors and onto the narrow-width squeaky and creaky wooden floors. First grade -- Mrs. Edith Howard -- was the big classroom to the left. Second grade -- Mrs. Marion Barton -- was the big classroom to the right. Directly in front, up a small ramp were two more elementary classrooms.

“Up the stairs were generally the upper classrooms. Immediately downstairs (where Mike Ketchel and Butternut Systems are now) were the boys’ and girls’ restrooms and the cafeteria where Mrs. Dora Shaw cooked hot lunch.

“I went there for all of first grade and part of second grade before moving to the new elementary school. Both of my sisters graduated from the old high school as did Steve Joslin. The baseball field was where the current fire station is now and my first Little League field too.”

Thank you, Randy. This makes it clear to me that the graduating class of 1952 had spent their entire education in that grand old building. (Randy has another whole tale about his father building an ark out of a hay wagon to haul the kids from the Common Road, The Common Kids, down to school each day and back again. Like a farmer such as Bover Graves didn’t have enough to do.)

This is the dedication of the yearbook Mad River Echoes:

“We, the senior class, dedicate this book to our faculty who guided us skillfully through the past four years. They helped us when we were freshmen, unfamiliar with the problems of high school, until we became seniors. Whenever we needed advice, the faculty was at our side with unlimited patience and help.”

To them we say, “A job well done. May you always be proud of us.”

May you always be proud of us. I don’t know about you, but in this jaded world we live in, reading something like that chokes me up. I am going to continue to dive into this yearbook. It’s something of a time capsule -- isn’t it? If you know an elder out there who might be able to add something, please ask them. You know I always give my email at the end of my article.

Mary Kathleen Mehuron lives in Waitsfield and will launch two more books June 14, Take Me Back: An Anecdotal History of the Mad River Valley to raise money for showcasing our history and her third novel, The Belonger. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.