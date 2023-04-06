Following last year’s successful and first-ever Spring Fling event at Sugarbush, the resort is bringing back the courtyard concert on Saturday, April 8. The music kicks off at 1 p.m. and includes local favorite The Grift, followed by well-known Vermont artist Kat Wright, and ending with returning guest from last year, DJ LOGIC. The concert is completely free and open to the public. Multiple dining venues will be open and available throughout the day.

Additionally, the always highly anticipated Pond Skimming event will kick off the celebration earlier in the morning.

One of, if not the oldest, pond skimming events in the country, the crowd favorite event kicks off at 10 a.m. Skiers and riders gear up to skim across a 120-foot pond at the base of Lincoln Peak. Event participation is sold out, but spectating is encouraged and can be just as fun. The entire event will be judged based on three categories: Overall Style, Biggest Splash and Best Costume. At 3:30 p.m. prizes will be awarded for the top three highest scoring participants, so go big or go home.

Rain or shine, Spring Fling will be a day filled with celebration for a great winter season and welcoming of warmer months. For more information on the events, booking, or making reservations visit our Pride Weekend Event Page: https://www.sugarbush.com/things-to-do/events-calendar/spring-fling