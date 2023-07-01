Love What You Do

This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of The Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This article features Dr. Sarah Simpson Spencer, a veterinarian and owner of Bobbin Mill Veterinary Services in Warren, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I was born in Warren and lived overseas for 12 years in New Zealand and England before returning to the Mad River Valley.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Large animal veterinarian

What was your first job and how did you get it?

One of my first jobs was halter training Bob Rose’s young Belted Galloway cattle with Hadley Gaylord. They were wild little beasts, and I had enough guts, strength, and cold tolerance to do it in mid-winter.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

I had several inspiring teachers and veterinary mentors while I was at Harwood and UVM – Diane Villemaire, biology teacher, Dr. Andrew Lott and Dr. Joe Klopfenstein, equine and farm animal veterinarians.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

I sought out all the extra learning, practical experience, and research opportunities I could at Harwood and UVM, and have worked as a full-time, on-call large animal veterinarian for 12 years with only one six-month break in 2016. This does indeed take a mental and emotional toll on me and my family and, friend relationships suffer as a result of my round-the-clock dedication to my job.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

Make sure your first boss will have your back and be a great mentor.

What are you most grateful for in your life?

I am most grateful for my parents’ support and dedication to helping me succeed and avoid the heavy debt that suffocates so many of my colleagues. I feel incredibly privileged to have had my veterinary education in New Zealand, followed by five years of living in the UK with amazing travel opportunities in Europe.

How do you give back?

I have been serving the community as an advanced EMT with the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service since 2018.

What do you do in your free time?

What free time!? You’ll find me in the back of an ambulance, or working alongside my husband Andrew in his welding business, or on our five-plus year renovation of the Bobbin Mill.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

First world problems!

A special thank you to Sarah Hall Weigel of the Barking Dog Farm in Fayston who allowed me to photograph her and her horses, Elvis and Klaus, while they were having an annual physical.

