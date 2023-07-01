Music is in the air, the mountain air more specifically, as Sugarbush has packed its summer calendar with 54 bands at the Sugarbush Resort, Golf Club, Lincoln Peak base area, Mount. Ellen base area, and even up on the mountain at Allyn’s Lodge.

Advertisement

Hogan’s Pub at the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club has weekly music every Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. The series, which started in late May, runs through October 6 making for 20 Fridays with live music.

Throwdown Thursdays return every Thursday from June 29 to September 28 with live music in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard on top of the food, games, and disc golf league also being offered.

The resort will also be hosting bands in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard on five separate Saturday afternoons throughout the summer including July 29, August 12, August 26, September 9, and September 23. Additionally, the resort has eight bands and four DJs lined up between Saturday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 4, to celebrate the holiday alongside a number of other events and activities.

Presented by Sugarbush partner, Mad River Riders, the Grateful Gravel event on July 29 will showcase a larger concert at Mount Ellen after a full day of biking activities. The concert features Zach Nugent, one of the best known Grateful Dead cover artists, who will be playing one of their most well-known shows, Cornell, May 8, 1977, in its entirety. Admission is included with rider registration for the event, Children under 12 are free, and general admission for those not biking is $20.

For those looking to elevate their outdoor music, Sugarbush is also offering Music On The Mountain, which features afternoon music at Allyn’s Lodge on select Saturdays at Lincoln Peak including June 24, July 8, August 5, August 19, September 2, September 16, and September 30. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Guests are welcome to hike up to the concert or purchase a lift ticket to ride the Super Bravo Express Quad. Ikon and Summer Lift Access passholders can ride the lift for free.

All music is free to the public unless otherwise stated. For more information and a full band schedule of music at Sugarbush, visit www.sugarbush.com.