Warren native Brin Schoellkopf (who uses the pronoun they) went off to join the circus — circus school, that is, the National Circus School of Montreal — at age 17, after touring with Circus Smirkus in their early teens. Nine years later, at the age of 26, Schoellkopf has come full circle with the show “Play Dead” debuting at Phantom Theater on June 29.

The six performers came together in 2020 to form their collective People Watching as the pandemic prohibited them from working and touring. During that period, Schoellkopf, along with Sabine van Rensburg, decided to create a film together, “Moya,” which featured circus performers from Zip Zap Circus in Cape Town, South Africa. (Sabine’s hometown, and family-run circus school). The film won a host of awards, and received international acclaim. An extra bonus is the two families have become very close.

Each artist comprising People Watching has toured the world with various big-name companies; however, now the six of them have come together to embark on something new: presenting a show that while containing the trickery skills, moves more in the direction of storytelling through dance, acrobatics, and circus.

The two female performers, van Rensburg and Natasha Patterson, began performing circus when they were 6, and both went on to great success. But after 1,500 performances with Cirque du Soleil as a contortionist, juggler, and acrobat, Patterson wanted to have less repetition in her routines. The idea of joining an independent collective had great appeal for both.

Rensburg jokingly explained how the collective picked each other. She said, “Firstly, we are always the last ones dancing at a party!” Asked if it was a challenge for her and Natasha to be outnumbered by the men, she said, “Natasha and I share a particular and strong relationship. We believe that we hold space for one another, and the male identifying members of our group also respect and support us and hold space for us. When our company expands, we look forward to being able to collaborate with and empower more female identifying performers.”

The title of the show, “Play Dead,” for Schoellkopf, invokes the contradiction of time. They explained that the show is both an ode to their youth, and all the uncertainties, flawed ideals, and sheer exhilaration that such an age encompasses, and on the other hand, it deals with the death and tragedies we have all experienced in one way or another. “In this show, we find light through the act of play,” Schoellkopf said.

The performers have earned each other’s trust both as friends and artists, and this carries over into the many decisions being made when they rehearse. Van Rensburg said, “Absolutely everyone gets equal say (creatively)!” By the time the show opens, every action, every glance, will seem spontaneous to the audience, but watching a rehearsal leaves an observer in awe of the process. Though there is minimal dialogue in the show, the performers are like birds chattering when they rehearse, as each move is planned, executed, and discussed, then filmed for their own personal critique. Part of the process is seeking the perfect balance of motion and stillness, avoiding the busyness of many shows, thus allowing the story to unfold. At the same time, they leap, and whirl, and tumble, and fold their bodies into extraordinary shapes. The result of the combination of extraordinary skills acquired over almost a decade put into a collaborative effort comes as close to perfection as can be imagined.

Schoellkopf is especially happy to be “home” in Warren, and performing for the many who have followed his career for years. He muses for a quiet moment while taking a break about the risk involved in letting go of the security of being with companies with large reputations, and creating original works. “What feels important to me today,” he said, “is the ritual of creating a work that will be watched by an audience. What happens energetically between performer and audience is very powerful for both.”

The show is not recommended for young children, but it could be inspiring for teens who will have an up-close view of six young people who entered the world of circus at a young age and who continue grow in it.

“Play Dead” opens at Phantom Theater on June 29 and runs through July 1. Shows are at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead online at www.phantomtheater.org with a credit card. Please check Phantom website for updates on ticket availability as shows are likely to be sold out.