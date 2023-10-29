This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of the Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This article features Waitsfield farmer Hadley Gaylord who raises chickens, beef cattle, pigs, and milking cows as well as many vegetables. You can find him at the farmers market or at his farm stand on Route 100.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I’ve lived in The Valley my entire life – grew up in Waitsfield.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I always wanted to be a farmer – I thought about being a pilot and early in my 20s, I did a solo flight but farming was what I loved.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

I always worked around our farm doing what was needed. I had a part-time paid job at 16 milking cows and haying for the Eurich family on their farm near Waitsfield Common.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

My mom and dad – they farmed this land beginning in 1948 with beef cattle, milking cows, and crops. They later took in skiers and dad worked on fixing their cars and then opened a garage. I had this love of farming – it’s not about the money because you don’t get rich farming – it’s an addiction that only farmers who love this work can understand.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

Continuous learning from wherever I could get it – reading about practices that helped me along and learning from my mistakes. Sacrifices? Not being able to go away – farming is 24/7 365 days/year. You’re on call and see every hour of the day/night – helping a cow calf at 2 a.m. – seeing moments when the beauty of the day shines through – being up at midnight in March when it’s snowing like hell. You have this need to check just to make sure everything is OK with the animals – that’s where the love of it comes.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

I believe my dad told me that this work doesn’t stop so you need to know what you’re getting in to – and, I’ve never really looked at farming as a job – I love being outside and I work a lot -- some friends tell me I work too much.

What are you most grateful for in your life?

My family and my friends – my surroundings: trees, wind, snow, rain, soil, plants, animals, stars, moon, seasons of the year.

How do you give back?

I’m willing to help anyone who might be in need. I think people know that if they need my help that I’m going to do it. I’ll give food or do things to help them out.

What do you do in your free time?

I don’t have much free time. I do like fishing, hunting, hiking and especially spending moments with family and friends.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

The 7 Ps of Life: Prior Proper Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance and also ‘Keep It Simple Stupid.’