Love what you do - Katie Babic Designs

By Joan Robbio

This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of the Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This article features Katie Babic, artist, Katie Babic Designs, Waitsfield, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

Born and raised in Barre, Vermont, I only parted from this beautiful place while completing my undergrad and graduate studies at St. Lawrence University.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

When I was younger, I’d respond: I want to be an astronomer or archeologist.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

Aside from my babysitting, my first “job” that my father helped me secure was working at Capitol Candy in Barre where I assisted with clerical duties.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

I am where I am today because of my parents who engaged me in their own creative and talented initiatives that honed my artistic abilities. I was raised in a time where one’s artistic abilities were recognized as hobbies. I never considered this skill-set as a focused career option -- it was a bonus. When COVID arrived and my three young children were home trying to navigate life remotely, I was the school counselor at our local elementary school. With my husband’s support, I made the difficult decision to leave my “dream job” to be home with my children. During this transition, I reconnected with various forms of art and nature. This led my husband and I to create a family holiday gift from a beloved tree at our family camp. The process of making tree-ring prints was so cathartic that I continued making them for friends and neighbors. My husband and friend Jenn Whittingham encouraged and supported me in pursuing this artistic adventure. My family has and will always be my biggest influence along with the encouragement and support of my dear friends.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

It takes time and energy to be an artist and an entrepreneur. My business took off quickly and thrust me into a learning trajectory that was like a rocket and required huge sacrifices from my family. It was also a gift - I am showing my children that they can do anything that they put their minds and work into.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

Never fear the word no!

What are you most grateful for in your life?

Without question: my family, both given and chosen!

How do you give back?

I am better at giving than receiving -- another influence from my parents. Since creating this business, I contributed to organizations that support environmental, educational, artistic, and community initiatives. Last year I raised $7.5K that was split between two local businesses impacted by the flood. I donated a percent of my online proceeds to Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees and matched that donation to Vermont’s Nature Conservancy. I participated in our local schools Inspiration Hour and connected with youth looking to explore their artistic passions.

What do you do in your free time?

Whatever my children want to do as well as enjoying the beauty of the Vermont landscape, whether photographing, skiing, hiking, biking or working in my gardens.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

One of my father’s sentiments that has resonated in my life and been a guiding compass was “be sure to leave the space better than you found it -- it is a legacy I hope to continue with my own children and their friends especially in regards to our given landscape.