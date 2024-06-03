Seven weeks after breaking ground, Jack’s Alley in Waterbury will officially open to the public on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. The Brick Walk event will feature music from TURNMusic and a brief presentation covering the progress made, work to be done this year, an update on the Better Places fundraising campaign, and a thank you to all contributors. Children and children at heart can enjoy playing Hot Lava, a game set into the alley walkway.

The initial phase of the alley makeover is complete, including the removal of cracked asphalt, installation of a drainage system and electrical conduit, and the laying of surface pavers and engraved bricks. A new crabapple tree and inground gardens are in place, and a mural painted by Sarah-Lee Terrat, honoring Jack Carter, the original owner of Stowe Street Emporium and the alley’s namesake, will be unveiled.

Throughout the summer, the next phase will be undertaken, which includes utility screens, adding benches and planters, and installing lighting.

Community members, project donors, town officials, property owners, downtown business owners, and partner organizations are all invited to Saturday’s alley opening and “Brick Walk.” A grand opening celebration is planned for the fall.

Fundraising for Jack’s Alley continues with the Better Places Fundraiser initiative. This campaign seeks additional funding for key alley components, such as seating, lighting, and garden materials. Every dollar contributed by the community for the alley project will be matched with $2 from the state of Vermont. This triples the impact of each donation. The fundraising goal of $20,000 from the community will be matched with $40,000 from the state, totaling $60,000. For more details on this fundraising effort, please visit: Patronicity.com/StoweStreetAlley.

A true public venture, the Stowe Street Alley Project is a partnership with Waterbury Rotary Club, Revitalizing Waterbury, Makersphere, Waterbury Arts, property owners, business owners and community members.