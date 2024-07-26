The Big Red Barn Art Show returns for its annual visit in the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm and Forest in Waitsfield, from July 26 to September 1. The 2024 show marks 26 years of showcasing the artists and artisans of the Mad River Valley.

The show originated in 1997 with 10 artists showing their work in the Warren Village Town Hall, now occupied by the Warren Library. Seeking more space to accommodate the growing number of participants, as well as to facilitate planning for the library, the show moved to the Red Barn Galleries in 2003, courtesy of owner George Schenk. The annual show now averages more than 30 participants with professional, amateur and “Sunday” artists and artisans participating.

The un-juried show, sponsored by the Valley Artists Guild, is open to any artist or artisan crafter over the age of 18 living in the towns of the Mad River watershed. Applications for displaying work in the 2024 Big Red Barn Art Show just closed, but artists wishing to be on the list for next year's show are welcome to contact Dotty Kyle at 802-496-4789 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

An opening reception will be held at the Red Barn Galleries on Sunday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend, and all are welcome.