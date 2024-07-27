By Joan Robbio

This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of The Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This article features Barrie Fisher, photographer and owner, Barrie Fisher Photo + Gallery, Waitsfield, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I've lived in Waitsfield on and off since 1984. Originally from South Egremont, Massachusetts, and NYC.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a photographer and wanted to photograph World Cup ski racing around the world. My father built Catamount and Jiminy Peak ski areas so it was in my blood. I was able to make that vision come true.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

I had two jobs at the Swiss Hutte restaurant, starting at age 11.

I was a bus girl, and I chased the vacuum.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to do the work you do now?

My father, mother (she was an artist) and sister played pivotal roles in igniting my passion for photography. I was fascinated by my sister's camera and her creative process in our home darkroom. Witnessing the magic unfold as images of our horses and surroundings materialized under the glow of red lights in that 6x8 space left an indelible impression on me that fueled my lifelong dedication to capturing moments through photography.

What steps did you take, to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you had to make to get to the point in the work you do?

From a young age, I knew photography was my calling -- a conviction that has guided my life's journey. At 10, I discovered my passion, setting the course for decades immersed in the art of capturing moments in time. Never a sacrifice, but, the advent of digital photography brought new challenges: mastering software, understanding digital workflows, and adapting to evolving technologies. Yet, my foundation in film photography -- where meticulous camera work and exposure were paramount -- remains invaluable. Back then, I entrusted film processing to professional photo labs . . . a contrast to today's digital era where editing is in my hands and hours in front of the computer. Contrary to popular belief, digital photography isn't easier -- it demands constant learning and upgrading equipment. Despite these shifts, my commitment to mastering the fundamentals of photography endures, ensuring each image tells a compelling story.

What is the best job advice you've ever received?

Follow your heart!

What are you most grateful for in your life?

Everything -- Breath, health, my pets, family, friends, animals, nature, spirituality, gratitude, authenticity, nourishing food. The list goes on. My senses and intuition guide me, capturing the lessons and experiences of each moment. Life's ups and downs shape my perspective, while I find beauty in my internal world, silence, art, travel, and adventure. Growing up immersed in nature, riding horses, biking, and skiing is a gift my parents gave me. Through it all, I work on embracing a creative approach to living life with a positive attitude.

How do you give back?

I contribute with my art and skills when my intuition says “go.”

What do you do in your free time?

Relax, observe, walk and be in nature.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

"Be yourself, so you can see yourself, so that you can free yourself."

A special thank you to Dean who allowed me to include him in one of the photographs.