It’s enlightening. It’s part adventure. And it’s fun. The Vermont Plein Air Festival returns to the Mad River Valley for the 13th time and folks are welcome to join in either as a spectator or artist-participant. “Plein air paining is the most exciting art experience since the Impressionists first ventured outdoors with canvas, brushes, and paint in the late 1800s. The Vermont Plein Air Festival is the largest plein air painting event in Vermont,” explained spokesperson Gary Eckhart, Warren.

Driving through the Mad River Valley one can see artists scattered along the landscape with their easels and painting gear eager to capture in paint how the summer light adds life to the fields, barns, covered bridges and village vistas. Spectators can pick up a map of the suggested painting locations at the Festival headquarters on Bridge Street before venturing out on their quest. Maps are also available at Art In The Village in Warren. There is no charge to be a spectator.

The Plein Air Festival headquarters on Bridge Street serves as a registration and information location during the three days of the Festival -- August 9, 10, and 11. The headquarters is also the registration center for participating artists as well as the location of the outdoor art show. Participating artists, amateur or professional, can register the day of the event and show their paintings in this unique display.

The Children’s Plein Air Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11, starting at 11 a.m.. The event is free for children of all ages with painting supplies provided and is an opportunity to paint along with a more experienced plein air artist. Register and pick up the painting supplies at the Festival headquarters. The Children’s Plein Air Festival is sponsored by The Drawing Board of Montpelier.

The three-day event is a great opportunity for the entire family to enjoy the outdoors, to see art being created, to talk with the artists or to make a purchase at the annual sidewalk art sale. The sidewalk art show is open for viewing until 4 p.m. every day.

The Vermont Plein Air Festival is produced by Mad River Valley Arts and the Valley Artists Guild with sponsorship by the Pitcher Inn and The Warren Store.