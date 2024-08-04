For the 17th year, the Vermont Playwrights Circle presents its 10-minute play festival. Ten, 10-minute plays written by Vermonters. This year, the theme of the plays is “Freedom and Unity.” There are several community members from The Valley included in the festival, as playwrights, actors, and back stage crew. All 10 plays are presented every night.

Plays include:

Checkout Chronicles, by Reeni Halibozek; Incendiaries, by Viggo Holzhammer; Pecking Order, by Bobbi Rood; Sisterhood, by Virginia Lahl; Telling Mom, by Mary F. C. Pratt; The Last Supper, by Steven Gaynor; The Night Meeting, by Erin E. Bennett; The Real Househusbands of Vermont, by David Carkeet; Together We Can, by Peter Santos; Widows Unite, by Conor Casey.

TenFest 2024: Freedom and Unity takes place at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield, Thursdays through Sundays,August 8-11 and 15-18. Curtain is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $14 general admission, $12 for seniors (60) and students.