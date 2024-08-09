Mad River Valley Arts and the Valley Artists Guild will be hosting the Vermont Plein Air Festival this weekend. Plein air artists will be painting, photographing, and portraying this year’s theme, Beauty of The Valley throughout.

The event begins Friday, August 9, running through Sunday, August 11, starting at 10 a.m. Artists can register the day of the event on Bridge Street in Waitsfield. Visitors to the Festival are welcome to stroll and talk with artists as they work. The Children’s Plein Air Festival, sponsored by The Drawing Board in Montpelier, will take place on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11a.m. A free painting kit will be available and children may choose to sit with an artist if they wish.

The festival is sponsored by the Pitcher Inn, The Warren Store and The Drawing Board.