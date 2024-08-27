Picture shopping in the shadows of the beautiful Green Mountains listening to live music while browsing through a juried fair of over 80 artists offering one-of-a-kind pieces: unique gifts, keepsakes for the home, or special touches to add to the wardrobe. All are welcome to visit the 53rd Mad River Valley Craft Fair, held rain or shine on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenyon’s Field on Route 100, Waitsfield, Vermont.

Several of the 80-plus artists are based in the Mad River Valley. New to the fair from Waitsfield this year are Nancy Emory, Waitsfield, of The Golden Tail who hand-paints repurposed vintage and antique chairs, signs, and garden and household items, and Troy Kingsbury, Waitsfield, who creates whimsical sculptures of animals, flowers, and people out of recycled junk metal.

Also from Waitsfield, Tom Bednash of Thomas Ceramics, a popular exhibitor for many years, will bring wheel-thrown and hand-built stoneware, and Victoria Meade of Images in Glass will have jewelry and stained-glass items available.

From Moretown, Kelly Dobrin of Self-Healing Wellness offers handcrafted natural items and tools for enhancing well-being, and Kelly Reagan of Vermont Country Crafts and Gifts brings exactly that -- Vermont homemade small batch pickles, jams, jellies, relishes, pies, and soaps, candles and sewn items.

One of the longest-attending artists, Irene Pluntky-Goedecke of Fayston and NYC will bring her jewelry under the name of Pluntky. From Warren, Kathy Chesney will bring Shell Art to the fair; Bob Lisaius of Vermont Wishing Stones (and Dinoman) will offer locally-crafted jewelry featuring Vermont stones and gems, and the Mad River Distillers will be on hand offering their locally-made libations. Other artists come from all over Vermont and New England.

Featured at the Mad River Valley Craft Fair are four bands, a food court and winery, door prizes, and for the kids, free face painting and the Dinoman Science Show at noon each day, which will use magic, explanations and props to present a dynamic program of giant blow-up dinosaurs, science and fun for the whole family. Local scientist Bob Lisaius travels the East Coast sharing his dinosaur wisdom at schools, libraries, and special events. Adults and kids alike will enjoy this interactive, hands-on science show.

Local, live music has always been a big feature at the fair. On Saturday morning, Green Mountain Swing, a 17-piece ‘big band’ that recently appeared at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, will play Big Band classics, and on Saturday afternoon, the J.J. Booth Duo from Warren will perform Indie Rock/Pop and Alt. Country tunes. On Sunday morning Madigan Linnane will return to play in her modern folk/pop/indie music, and on Sunday afternoon the Medicine Tribe, featuring Colleen Mari Mays of Warren, will play Americana-style covers and original songs.

The food court at the Craft Fair features a variety of fare from Somali cuisine to classic hamburgers and hot dogs. Jilib Jiblets from Burlington will bring sambusas, fried chicken, and various rice stews, both meat and veggie; Dougy Fresh Catering of Barre will be making gyros on site featuring lamb, beef, chicken and veggie gyros; Rick’s Chuckwagon returns offering classic summer American fare; and Silver Spring Scoops Ice Cream and Lemonade from Bolton will serve up homemade ice cream, sundaes, shakes, and hand-squeezed lemonade with a maple lemonade option. For adults ages 21-plus, North Branch Vineyards from Montpelier will sell wine by the glass or bottle and have canned beer or cocktails for onsite consumption.

There will also be many door prizes announced throughout the fair on both days. Many area inns, artists, restaurants, and retail establishments are participating. "Many thanks to our generous local businesses and nonprofits that donate to our door prize program,” said Laura Arnesen, craft fair manager. Additional door prizes are welcome and can be donated by emailing Arnesen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Valley Players community theater group purchased the craft fair in 1989, after 19 years of private ownership. Staffed by numerous volunteers and the Valley Players' board of directors, the fair provides support to maintain the Valley Players Theater on Main Street in Waitsfield with a small entry fee -- kids 12 and under enter for free. “The Craft Fair is our major source of funding for the year and is vital for the upkeep of our building,” said board of directors member Ruth Ann Pattee. “We hope our family of vendors and visitors alike will stop by our information tent as you enter the fair to learn more about the Valley Players and our upcoming productions.”

The Valley Players ask that everyone leave pets at home. For the full list of door prizes, artists, directions, and more information go to madrivercraftfair.com.