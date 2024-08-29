To the benefit of Central Vermont residents, Miranda Henne, a Boston-based, internationally-touring, classically-trained cellist has fallen in love with the Mad River Valley. She has returned to Phantom Theater annually for the past half dozen years, each time bringing with her a few hand-picked musical compatriots from a seemingly bottomless pool of staggeringly talented friends and acquaintances. This year’s performances, taking place Friday and Saturday, August 30 and 31, will feature Ellie Miller on fiddle and Greg Liszt on banjo, both of whom previously performed with Henne at the Phantom barn, and both of whom are formidable bluegrass players.

“This will be a very special show because Ellie was the original fiddler…who stayed with another banjo player and me [in the Mad River Valley] for a couple weeks in 2018 and co-wrote music inspired by and created in Warren, such as ‘Phantom Jig,’ my own tune,” recounts Henne.

“We’re going to play that music again. I couldn’t be more excited to play again the tunes Ellie and I wrote ‘for’ Phantom,” she said. “But in addition, we’ll be writing some more music while we’re in Warren for these upcoming shows. This time, we’ll be co-writing with Greg Liszt.”

Liszt, who performed last summer at Phantom with Henne in a different trio configuration, is recognized as one of the foremost bluegrass banjo players in the world. He is the founding member of the band Crooked Still, who headlined the Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival a few weeks ago, and was a member of Bruce Springsteen’s Seeger Sessions international tour. Liszt recently participated as an instructor at banjo master Bela Fleck’s annual banjo camp.

Henne finds pleasure in creating musical uncertainty. Despite her classical training, with a BA from the McDuffie Center for Strings, and a master’s degree in Cello Performance from Southern Methodist University, she often seeks out creative adventures, such as blending genres and composing with new people. She once collaborated with Shen Wei, choreographer of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Ceremony, to create and premiere The New You, featuring her musical improvisation.

Her annual visit to The Valley provides a unique platform for that adventurous spirit.

“For the Phantom shows, the music selections will mostly be classical-bluegrass crossover numbers,” said Henne. “But it will trend towards folk/bluegrass, since Ellie is a ripping bluegrass fiddler of the highest caliber and Greg is obviously a star bluegrass banjo player. But both can play classical, as well. We’re going to have a great time.”

“We are just so appreciative of Phantom Theater and the people of the Mad River Valley,” she added. “Your support makes it easy and possible for us to create and make art together, inspired by your magical community and environment. [It’s] so fun and exciting. I’m deeply grateful.”

The Miranda Henne and Friends performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and advance purchase is strongly recommended at https://theaterengine.com/companies/1.