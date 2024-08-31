The Corner School Resource Center in Granville CSRC) finishes off a lively summer of programming with the opening of the second annual Made in the Mountains Art Show in the restored one-room schoolhouse on Post Office Hill Road in Granville on Sunday, September 1, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The show features works of photography, glassblowing, stained glass, watercolor and oil painting inspired by -- and made in -- the Green Mountains. The artists come from both the White and Mad River Valleys and include Phil Bobrow, Michael Egan, Peter Hourihan, Christian Jaquith, Sandy Pierce, Clare Walker Leslie, Rhoda Stockwell, Pim Volpi, Brad Winn, and Marnie Wikel.

This year CSRC board director Diane Eramo and seasonal resident Chris Millard are organizing the show while Marcia Mathes, Florida and Granville, among others, are providing light refreshments.

“The north- and east-facing windows provide beautiful natural lighting in the space” said Eramo. “We are so excited to have such a talented group of artists with so much variety in scope and scale on display.” Many pieces will be for sale, and any commission earned from sales helps the Corner School’s goal to be a place where the community gathers for creative and cultural events.

This has been the first full summer of programming at the Corner School, a 501c3 nonprofit organization which opened officially to the public in August 2022. A children’s camp, nature journaling workshops, and a seminar in memoir writing were capped off with a two-day mural-making workshop this past weekend, all supported in part by Vermont Humanities.

The Made in the Mountain Art Show continues on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. throughout the month of September.