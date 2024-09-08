Quick to inform my daughter that I couldn’t talk as I was leaving for Mad River Valley Rotary’s annual duck race, the last rather loud words I heard were “What are you talking about Mom?’

Fifteen minutes later found me buying last-minute duck numbers from local Rotarians at a table set up at the Lareau Swim Hole in Waitsfield. The area also had a tented area of land activities for children including face-painting, coloring and designing wood products as well as a food station with free popsicles and summer treats. Sun-drenched and happy people were camped out in beach chairs on the shoreline. My feet found shallow water and me, shoulder to shoulder, with a three-deep crowd of adults and children awaiting the big event. A line of youngsters, willingly recruited, lined the finish line eager to help capture the 100 ducks in the first race where ducks were “adopted” for $100 each and then followed by 4,000 ducks who had garnered $5 each.

Guard rails of 2 x 4s outlined the course along water’s edge. Ben Olds, microphone in hand, dressed in a duck-patterned two-piece suit, challenged the crowd from the water, with corny duck riddles. Huge red plastic barrels filled with the bright yellow, pink, and blue ducks were placed in the water 100-yards upriver. In the complete playfulness of this 23-three-year-old Sunday of Labor Day weekend event, the large crowd fired up. Observers, vested in their ducks, appeared freed up from life’s realities and simply into the fun and giggle-worthy races. As the final countdown released the ducks, photos and videos were taken as the crowd cheered for all the ducks clearly giving it their all.

Who thinks of these things? How does it even happen? The answers according to Linda Levin, Mad River Rotary membership chairperson, are found in a diverse group of young and not so young male and female volunteers wearing tees designed and printed by members who own Shirt Happens. Volunteers wore their shirts over their shorts, bathing trunks and river shoes. These are the Rotary Club members who make the Mad River Duck Race happen. They had been working since early in the day setting up the collection corral and the starting gate upriver. They sorted and organized the ducks they hauled from storage to the course. They sold duck numbers since late spring at the Waitsfield Farmers Market, Mehuron’s and online hoping to be able to fund community projects.

According to Kim Olds, chief duck and organizer, this year’s race was a huge success and should enable a huge percentage of their charitable focuses to be met. The Mad River Valley beneficiaries are seniors, families and children, projects to address food insecurity and educational scholarships. Deflecting any credit, Levin stated that members have enormous gratitude to all those who support their efforts and feel honored to be part of something focused on giving back to the community. She would have been very justified to add the contribution Rotary makes to the fun-factor in The Valley and the inspiration members provide.

A wonderful example of silliness is actually a wonderful example of community, caring and commitment to making life better in the Mad River Valley. l had all the words I intend to share with my daughter — this is what I’m talking about!