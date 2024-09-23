Resumes are typically written for the years we seek employment. Thought might well be given to what could be written post-retirement. Fran Plewak, Warren, can follow the accomplishments she had in her career as a recreational therapist with a long list of post-employment additions.

For those employed years, she resided in New Canaan, Connecticut, with her husband Gary and their two sons. She utilized her masters in Gerontology working in a long-term rehabilitation center and a psychiatric hospital. During those years, she and Gary dreamed of a different life -- one they enjoyed with their children on weekends and school vacations. It was upon securing a vacation home near Mad River Glen in 1980 that their dream took shape. The five-hour car rides would continue but they knew what they were working toward.

In 1998, “someday” became a reality with moving to their Warren home and obtaining their Vermont license plates. Fran knew that in addition to recreating, she had to find her way to meet people and fill her days. Her interests were varied and her curiosity about life in her new home opened doors for opportunities. Neither a bridge or tennis player, she initially relied on her career for direction. The Mad River Seniors was a selection that led to 10 years of volunteering in different capacities.

HOSPICE

Hospice was also something she thought she could do and successfully took the training and, as a result, shared very special time with patients and their families. A willingness to try new roles has taken her to many destinations. Her experience with the Hannah’s House board and as a reading mentor at Waitsfield Elementary School gave her a deepened awareness of what makes her community so special and so caring. She loved digging and weeding with the Mad River Gardeners for many years as well. Exploring exercise she could do and continue to meet people along the way, she got into Pilates 10 years ago.

Two years ago, she received a call from the Council of Aging’s Anne Greshin asking if she knew someone who might volunteer to be trained for a new weekly, free exercise class in partnership with the Arthritis Foundation to be held in both Warren and Waitsfield. Fran quickly signed on for Warren. Together, with fellow instructor Judy Reed, they enjoy each other’s skills and company on Wednesday mornings. While deriving their own health benefits, they help 12 to f15 others work on keeping their mobility, strength and balance strong. They believe that whatever they can do to help ward off life-changing falls is so important. The actual workout is preceded and followed by animated social interaction and laughter.

SECOND JOB

Fran has a second job she loves as well. On Monday afternoons she is at the Warren Library working as a circulation volunteer. Spending time around Marie Schmukal, library director, inspires her. The exchanges she has with the diverse patrons are informative and fun as Marie does not run a quiet library. Fran loves that the library provides many services beyond books including Wi-Fi, printers, boxes of COVID tests and often a reference on where to eat dinner. When Fran’s shift is over, she may just stop to check on her neighbor, Polly Gallagher, who over the years has contributed much to her life. It was Polly who brought her to the Warren Church. Fran values her time with fellow parishioners and shared how much she marvels at her friend who got her there. She recalled the time she drove Polly to the Central Vermont Medical Center for an appointment. When the doctor stepped out for a moment, Polly admitted to finding the young neurologist very handsome and Fran agreed. She is still laughing over the embarrassment she felt when her 93-year-old accomplice shared their observation with the doctor as they exited his office.

Her resume could mention her time management skills. She balances off-duty time with friends and family and necessary personal needs. Additionally, she could list that she manages, on Sundays, to get to the church on time to serve as a deacon. Gary understands her chosen life. His is enriched by golf, skiing, and his commitment to the Rotary Club. Most resumes include a section for hobbies. If Fran listed hers, they would include skiing and reading — both holdovers from her past, but in finding volunteerism, she has found her ultimate hobby. As to compensation, while there are no contributions to a 401k or paid vacations, she is stimulated and challenged every day. Fran has loved all the diverse opportunities and experiences and acknowledged how they have changed her. She realizes that her rewards come from helping others.

“I love the sense of community I feel and just being part of it is so fabulous.” Our community can only hope she continues to add to her credentials and never gives up her day jobs!