The Valley Players present Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” Fridays through Sundays, October 4-20, at the Valley Players Theater, Waitsfield. Part murder mystery and part psychological thriller, this play features intrigue, sophisticated humor, and surprising twists.

Advertisement

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. A police detective (Ray Merrill, Montpelier) arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house (Sarah McDougal, Warren, and Wes Olds, Graniteville); a spinster with a curious background (Karin Stevenson, Essex); an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef (Paul Cavaliere, Montpelier); a retired Army major (Brent Adams, Warren); a strange man who claims his car has overturned in a drift (Aric Brown, Middlesex); and a former judge who makes life miserable for everyone (Marci Robinson, Warren). It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate.

The play is directed by Ruth Ann Pattee (Fayston) with assistance from stage manager Joanne Puente (Worcester). Set design is also by Pattee, with Doug Bergstein (Waitsfield) as set build crew chief. The lighting and sound design is by Jasper Mayone (Waitsfield) with assistance from Irene Halibozek (Williston). Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at theaterengine.com. Tickets for all shows are $18 general admission, and $14 for seniors.

This play contains mature themes and may not be suitable for children under 13. For more information, go to valleyplayers.com.