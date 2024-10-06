“Women are stronger than they know,” wrote the late Janet Hubbard, Fayston, in her final novel, “The Eloquence of Grief.” The novel was published in September shortly after Janet’s passing at the age of 80. She had a long career in publishing and penned 25 books for Chelsea House Publishing before turning to novels with her romance-mystery trilogy, “Vengeance in the Vineyard.” For many years, she taught aspiring writers in her workshops around the world.

I first had the pleasure of meeting Janet in 2021 in my first month as a staff writer for The Valley Reporter when she invited me to a rehearsal for the Phantom Theater’s hilarious adaptation of the movie “Alien.” She sat on the Warren theater’s board for many years and was an enthusiastic champion of theater and the arts. When I arrived at the Edgcomb Barn, home of Phantom, Janet enveloped me in a welcoming embrace. That’s the way she was; warm-hearted, passionate, and wildly creative. Every time Phantom had an upcoming show, she’d reach out to me personally to invite me and made sure to save me good seats.

Over the last three years of her life, I came to know her as a student, writer, and friend. When discussing my forthcoming debut book over coffee in 2022, Janet told me that she’d had great success launching her novels at the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield and advised I look into the venue. When I did, in fact, hold the launch of my memoir, “Feed Me: A Story of Food, Love and Mental Illness,” at the Big Pic, Janet was there beaming at me from the audience. She had even posted about the event on Front Porch Forum, encouraging others to attend. She held up other writers, other women, and everyone who knew her.

Shortly after that launch, I taught a memoir-writing workshop at the Village Meeting House, sponsored by Joslin Memorial Library, and Janet was one of the first to sign up. In our email exchange before the four-week class, she wrote, “The novel that is with a publisher now (“The Eloquence of Grief”) was designed as a memoir within a novel . . . Mostly, though, I'm coming in with an open mind, and curious to see where my mind and heart and hand will take me.”

“The Eloquence of Grief,” which states on the back of the book is “based on her own story,” chronicles the traumatic events of a rape in late 1970s Manhattan and its painful effects on a young woman, a family, and the world in the following two decades. Though disturbing to read at times — Janet pulls no punches — it is ultimately a story of female strength and empowerment, of the power of friendship, and a journey to healing. In a world where gender-based violence is pervasive and too-often normalized, where many young women (and any pregnant person) have fewer options and greater risks than they would have likely had in the late 1970s, this novel is a beacon of light amidst darkness.

Though 45 years have passed since the novel’s beginning, unfortunately, much of the shame, guilt and fear the protagonist, Moira, experiences persists in the real world today. She is terrified to report her rapist due to the legal and personal ramifications and the lack of consequences for men in power that are (still) far too common. Moira’s secret weighs heavy on her conscience for decades, impacting her career and personal life and leaving her in fear with the lasting effects of trauma. Janet has drawn an all-too-real portrayal of the pain too many survivors endure. Moira’s resolve and determination ultimately redeem her, and she finds the voice that was silenced for so long. In reality, many of those voices remain silent.

For a novel that depicts such female icons of the 70s, 80s, and 90s as Princess Di, Jackie O, and “Thelma” and “Louise,” along with significant events of the time such as the AIDS epidemic and the OJ trial, its message is remarkably relevant to today’s world. In her final work, Janet Hubbard provides a lifeline for so many women and survivors, which I know will help her readers find their voice and let them see they are not alone.

“The Eloquence of Grief” is dedicated “To Colette Buret and to all the women who came forward in the #MeToo Movement, something I never dreamed possible when I started this novel.” Janet’s words, and her final message, will leave a lasting impact on her readers and, I hope, spread some of the compassion, grit, and empathy exhibited by Janet herself. Thank you, Janet, for your words, your wisdom, and your courage. The world needs them now more than ever.

A book launch for “The Eloquence of Grief” will take place Thursday, October 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield. Details can be found at phantomtheater.org. I hope to see you there to celebrate Janet’s final message to the world.

Author, mentor, and former Valley Reporter staff writer Nichols-Frazer lives in Waitsfield.