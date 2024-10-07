Longtime Mad River Valley resident, world traveler, teacher, bon vivant, and author of more than two dozen books -- Janet Hubbard left one last literary offering before her recent death: a new novel, “The Eloquence of Grief.” To celebrate this achievement, her family, friends, and wider community are invited to a book launch in the Red Barn Galleries at the Lareau Farm on Thursday, October 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

In recent years, Hubbard has published linked mysteries set in France’s wine country, but “The Eloquence of Grief” cuts closer to home. With themes of sisterhood, injustice, and the #metoo movement, it chronicles one woman’s journey from victimhood to advocate against the backdrop of New York City’s publishing world and Connecticut’s wealthy suburbs.

The event features selected readings from the book, light refreshments, and a cash bar. The event includes a copy of the novel. The event is presented by Phantom Theater -- which Hubbard supported from its start -- and the Big Picture Theater, with assistance from Tempest Book Store.