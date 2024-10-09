Warren 15-year-old Vermont Youth Poet Laureate Harmony Devoe read this poem at American Flatbread Sunday, October 6 before climate activist Bill McKibben took the stage

THANK YOU

By Harmony Belle Devoe

You

Twist the narrative

You

Are apathetic to the merit of

Those

Who have worked tirelessly

To please

You

Expect

Youth

To thank you?

To be proud?

How

Could we?

After all you have wrecked,

Messed

Up

After our planet

Is the hottest mess

It’s been

In 125,000 years

After women

Are taught to be modest

And men to hide their tears

Children layer on their fears

After the oceans

Are filled to their rising sea levels

With 199 million tons

Of your trash

Thank you take out bags

Compelling

Us

To ask

How

Could we be proud?

Telling us

That in fact

We should be mad

I am disappointed

I am not impressed with what the adults have done

You reap what they sow

Take the money and run

To your Planet B

So

We

Are left

With the burning forests

The drained dry hearts

This future before us

Ends before it starts

We are not quite too tired

For the unbegun rest

But we won’t be quiet

We will open our chests

Our voices

Will be exposed

Our choices

Will be educated

We

Will stand

Together

Our books not banned

Our burning rage continues to be fanned

And

You

Will say

“We are proud;

Thank you”