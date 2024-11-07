An original play based on letters sent between Mad River Valley soldiers and their families during the Civil War has its final showing at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield on Sunday, November 10, at 2 p.m. “Keep Up the Good Courage” is a free program hosted by Joslin Memorial Library, written and directed by program coordinator Shevonne Travers, local Civil War buff Alice Evans and Bobbi Rood.

Travers and Evans shared letters between R. Dutton Silsby, who was stationed in a Virginia camp between 1862-63, and his wife Mirinda, who cared for their three children and managed the family’s Moretown farm during his nine-month absence.

On October 26, 1862, Mirinda wrote to Dutton about John, a farm worker who was released from his work contract with the family after he became ill:

“Dear and absent husband, We are all well. My health is good and I go about my work with interest so don’t give yourself too much anxiety. I am afraid you don’t get my letters. They say the soldiers don’t get them all.

John was glad to be released. He is sick and will remain so unless someone takes him in hand that he has some confidence in, and that understands his case. Advice from us is nothing, does not move him at all. I can’t see as he has gained much since you saw him last at Waitsfield, but he takes Aunt Susan’s syrup and thinks he gains, [and] your mother fixed him some belmonia to take, but he took it rather unwillingly…Oscar came yesterday and began work this morning. I feel courageous again now we have someone to depend upon. I like Oscar’s appearance better than I expected to, and people tell us he will be a good hand.”

During her research for the play, Evans found that John was replaced with Oscar Baily, who was replaced by George Jones, an 18-year-old Moretown neighbor who was later killed during a short-term of service in the war. She wasn’t able to identify what kind of illness John contracted and neither could she identify what kind of medicinal compound “belmonia” was – although a dictionary of obsolete English words might contain the term, she said.

On November 4, 1862, Dutton replied to Mirinda from Alexandria, VA:

“Dear Wife, We started about 7 o’clock and marched off with a man on horseback to guide us. We kept on for 10 good miles. About 11 o’clock we arrived at a place where they were getting large timber to build a fort. Then we understood what was wanted of us but we thought we would wait and eat our lunch, so down we sat, and before long we had orders to go back to Camp, so we went without striking a blow and got back to camp about four and a half o’clock, feeling better than when we started in the morning.

“This country must have been lovely, before the rebellion broke out. The houses of the gentry were built in the groves on high land. Before the fences and fruit trees were destroyed, they must have been splendid places.

“We passed the Fairfax Seminary. It is a splendid building but is now used for a hospital. There is 1,000 or more patients in it. I saw by the graves near it, that they did not all get well and go to their homes. There is a white slab with names painted on them, set at each grave. These are registered so friends can find the graves of those buried here.”

On November 14, 1862, Mirinda wrote to Dutton about news of the war:

“Dear Dutton, I suppose you have heard of General McClellan’s removal from office. What do you think of that, and the aspect of affairs now? There seems to be more dissatisfaction with the management of affairs than I have ever seen before, this 600,000 more [soldiers] that were going to end this war in double quick time, [now] going into winter quarters without striking a blow...Perhaps some would think it strange that I did not rejoice at the prospect of our soldiers going into winter quarters without fighting any, but I tell you Dutton, when you left home, I hoped it might accomplish some good.

“It is [almost] bedtime, and I wish I could know if you are alive and well, but all I can do is keep hoping.” Mirinda writes, concluding her letter with a line that inspired the title of Travers’ and Evans’ play. “Keep up the good courage, we are well enough at home.”

On December 7, 1862, Dutton replied:

“Dear Wife, We are back again in Camp Vermont, came back on the cars Friday. We had a very uncomfortable time. Many of us had to ride on top of the cars, and most had to stand on flat-bottomed ones. It snowed all the way in our faces which made it rather bad for us.

“We have rumors in camp that there is to be an armistice for 30 days and that the Rebels have sued for peace, but we only see a few papers and put but little credence in rumors. Why do you not send me some papers? Have only received two. Send the Boston Journal as soon as you have read it each week – then I can get the news.”