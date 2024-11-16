If you’ve spent a few or even more decades in the Mad River Valley, you have undoubtedly seen or known of the Stinsons. Perhaps it was spending time at The Valley Inn they opened in the 70s and operated for 27 years or maybe it was having a meal at their German restaurant in the inn. (The building is presently the Evergreen Place and Senior Center.)

The Stinson name has been associated with Waitsfield town government, numerous outdoor activities as well many winter seasons at Alpine Options. Millie and Bill Stinson have just about done it all in their 66 years of marriage.

At their hilltop home in Waitsfield, with an array of tools and equipment, they maintain their extensive lawn and treed property. Millie has a large flower and vegetable garden and, come fall, both tackle all the fallen leaves. They do as much as possible to maintain all aspects of the home they designed and had built after selling the inn. They champion “do it ourselves” and say it is a great way to stay active. Inside, when asked, they reflect on all the vintage wood furniture they love that surrounds them and both take enjoyment from the wood carvings and functional pieces that Bill has created.

Hobbies have been an integral part of his life since he was a young boy carving and crafting model airplanes alongside his dad. A visible joy and pride suggests that it never gets old as he shows off his model train room where the tracks go around the Vermont stations and communities he has carved and created, the scenic backdrop and several structures were made and painted by Millie.

His miniature replica of Waitsfield’s icons gives him particular satisfaction as do the lights that twinkle from buildings, individual railcars, and factories. Numerous black and white cows painted by Millie appear grazing in the fields.

It is his small carvings of birds, small bears wearing skis, snowboards or skates that have to be touched to appreciate their value. The immediate response from rubbing the wood is a calming effect inspiring Bill to give them to the Medical Center Hospital at UVM and Woodbridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for cancer patents. Several 3-inch birds were poised on sticks to have the final stain applied and then will find waiting hands.

Millie has always loved working with her hands with the possible exception of shoveling and raking!

Numerous are the knitting projects, quilts, and clothing she creates for their six grandchildren and now their 11 great-grandchildren. She cooks and bakes and is readying for the coming holidays that will bring three generations together in their home. Their two daughters, who came to Vermont as young children, were educated in local schools and now reside nearby in Bristol and Montpelier and their children are now raising their own families. The Stinson home is replete with family photos reflecting it all. All through the year Millie enjoys making and sharing meals with her wonderful neighbors. Noting that after so many years cooking at their inn, this reality is a welcome and an easy reprieve.

Once out of the inn business, the couple worked at Alpine Options for many years. Bill was the popular second floor boot fitter while Millie worked in soft goods down on the main floor. Skiing was a huge part of their recreational life, Bill transitioned from model planes to a Bonaza airplane he purchased and piloted. It enabled numerous ski adventures out West. Summers found the family flying off for camping trips. At the Warren-Sugarbush Airport, Bill ran the soaring operation -- further enabling his love of flight. Bill enjoyed writing about flying and his other passion of mountain biking and sharing it with the community in The Valley Reporter. His bike passion has always centered around his love of climbing hills. He now owns a gravel bike and tends to stick to dirt roads. A serious health issue, he has since recovered from, forced more caution on his outings and from the look on Millie’s face, she would prefer he find other pursuits! Now it is winter outdoor activities they are looking forward to including having the extended family sleigh riding across their front yard.

Bill would love to share his gift of carving with others and extends an open invitation to teach, especially to seniors, as he thinks they would enjoy the satisfaction of creating. In January, he will be instructing a small class in Montpelier but remains open to more classes.

With each new day, Millie and Bill continue to reach out and embrace life. There is no doubt that they are partners in the complete sense of the word -- whether they are inside or out. It was heart-warming witnessing the love and caring evident for each other and sensing the gratitude for the life and family they have created In the community they love. Talking to them was fun and inspiring. Nothing they will do in the future to be active and productive will be surprising -- simply exemplary.