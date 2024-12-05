Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (WCVT) is once again partnering with the Mad River Valley community to support local families during the holiday season through its Giving Tree Program. Established by the late Eleanor Haskin, former owner of WCVT, the program honors her legacy of generosity.

Donations for the Giving Tree will be accepted until December 18 and can be dropped off at the following locations: WCVT’s main office in Waitsfield, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Mad River Eye Care, and The Collection. Suggested donations include new, unwrapped toys, warm clothing (such as jackets, mittens, and boots), and gift cards for teens.