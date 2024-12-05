Waterbury’s annual winter lantern parade, the River of Light, marks its 15th year this Saturday, December 7, with a theme of Creatures and Critters.

School children and community members have created bamboo and paper lanterns for this colorful spectacle after dusk starting at Brookside Primary School promptly at 5 p.m. on Stowe Street.

The procession will make its way to Main Street and then to Dac Rowe Park. Along the way, Burlington bands Sambatucada and Brass Balagan set the beat for the parade and will perform at the park along with the Cirque de Fuego Fire Spinners from Jericho.

At Dac Rowe, there will be a bonfire and free hot chocolate at the pavilion. New this year will be snacks for sale (bagels, fruit, cookies) by local groups to raise money for their programs. Port-o-lets also will be available at Dac Rowe.

Those with lanterns are asked to return lantern poles to folks wearing safety vests. If adults and children become separated, go to the hot chocolate stand at the pavilion as a meeting spot where volunteers will help families reunite.

Other important details:

The Senior Center on Stowe Street will have a Chili Dinner (chili with sour cream, cornbread, and a cookie for $12) available to purchase to eat in or take out.

The Waterbury Public Library will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. before, during and after the parade. Bathrooms will be available and there will be activities including a holiday card-writing station, puzzles, games, coloring pages, and a space to warm up with a nice view of the festivities at Dac Rowe. Folks from the Waterbury Area Senior Center will have a bake sale and warm drinks as a fundraiser inside the library as well.

Parking: There is no parking in front of the primary school where the parade will assemble. Parking is available in the lots behind the school and organizers recommend people park closer to Dac Rowe at the municipal building, post office and Anderson Field/Waterbury pool. Other downtown locations include lots on Foundry Street behind the Methodist Church and near the Waterbury Train Station.



More information can be found online on the MakerSphere website.