Back to school next week!

Some 1,929 students in the Harwood Unified Union School District return to school next week. The five primary schools in the district (Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Thatcher Brook) will welcome students on Monday, August 26. Crossett Brook Middle School and Harwood Union Middle School also begin on August 26.

Harwood Union High School students return August 27.

Teachers and staff returned for in-service August 20 through 22.

See the chart for projected enrollments by school and by grade.