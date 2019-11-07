Small Dog closes Waitsfield store

Small Dog Electronics has closed its Waitsfield store after over 20 years in that location. Company founder and president Don Mayer said the decision was made based on current sales patterns and employee locations.

“With the new facility at Flynn and Pine in Burlington we have consolidated our operation into a beautiful new space,” Mayer said, adding, “We certainly thank all of our customers in The Valley and assure them that we will continue to serve them from our Burlington location and online.”