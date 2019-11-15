MRVTV community party and benefit

Mad River Valley TV is hosting its fifth annual community benefit and party at the Localfolk Smokehouse. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. with a solo appearance by John Levey, who will perform an artful jazz guitar set. Next up will be EmaLou and the Beat, a Burlington-based trio playing a mix of contemporary and classic folk, rock ’n’ roll and funk music with inspired originals. Donations will be accepted at the door.

MRVTV will raffle off a new GoPro. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the door, online at mrvtv.com or at the studio in Village Square, Waitsfield.